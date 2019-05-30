Classroom therapy dog inspires new book

A therapy dog at Robbins Elementary is the inspiration behind a brand new book written by over 30 young authors!

The second graders and classmates of Willow the therapy dog wrote and published the book "At the End of the Day." Each page is filled with photos of students with Willow, and stories about what she means to them.

A reading and sign language companion, a listener and a calming presence in the classroom, the students new book shares the message that "At the End of the Day" Willow is much more than a dog.

“What she's done this year, I brought her in just for reading and to have her in the classroom and what she's done, she amazes me every day with her stamina and what she does for students,” says Jody Shong a second grade teacher, Robbins Elementary. “I only see her doing more and bigger things.”

This was Willow's first year in the classroom and certainly not her last!

