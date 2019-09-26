Cleanup volunteers in Chippewa County continue into weekend

Volunteers were in Chippewa County Thursday helping out with cleanup efforts after the tornado hit, and now volunteers are needed into the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, volunteers may arrive at the Wheaton Fire Station starting at 9 a.m. each day. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says each volunteer will be assigned to a group to assist affected property owners with debris and pickup removal.

The sheriff's office wants to note that there will be no organized field crew operations on Friday as they are using that day to contact property owners to determine work assignments for the weekend.