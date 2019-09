The Clear Lake Police Department is looking for the owner of a Murray single stage snow blower.

Police say a Clear Lake resident found the snow blower by their garage and does not know who it belongs to or how it got there.

The snow blower is model # 621450X79D.

Police are looking for someone who may have a stolen or missing property case related to the snow blower.

If you have any information, contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 715-263-2156