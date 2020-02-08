UPDATE: Missing endangered 82-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE: Hemauer has been found safe in Amery.

The Clear Lake Police Department is searching for an endangered missing 82-year-old woman.

Joanne A. Hemauer is missing from the 100 block of Maple Street in Clear Lake, WI. Hemauer was last seen by a neighbor Saturday at 12:15 p.m. Police say she left her residence in a black 2019 Chevrolet four door Trax with Wisconsin license plate AFR5883. She went to pick up her husband at New Richmond WITC at 2:00 p.m. but never arrived and has been seen or heard from.

She is described as Caucasian, 5 ’04, 135 lbs with short grey hair and blue eyes. Police say she was likely wearing a Green Bay Packers shirt and a Green Bay Packers jacket with grey sweat type pants.

Heamauer does not have a cellphone.

If you have any information, contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 715-263-2156 or call 911.

