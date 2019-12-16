Clearing snow from residential fire hydrants can save lives

The first day of winter doesn't officially arrive until this weekend, but Eau Claire has already received more than 20 inches of snow.

We shovel our driveways and sidewalks, but one area some may forget to shovel can help save lives.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says every second counts when it's out on a call, and if firefighters have to take extra time to clear out snow from a fire hydrant, that can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

While there's no city ordinance that requires a residential area to clear snow from hydrants, the Eau Claire Fire Department says it appreciates community members who take the time to shovel out hydrants.

Firefighters ask you to shovel a three foot radius around the hydrant, and clear out any snow preventing them from accessing the hydrant from the street.

According to city Fire Inspector, Jason Knecht, time is very valuable because a fire can double in size every 30 seconds.

"If it takes us two minutes to find the hydrant and shovel it out, and two minutes is pretty quick, that is that amount of time the fire is left burning,” Knecht said. “Every minute is precious so we try to promote people to shovel the hydrants out, that saves us several minutes"

There are more than 3,800 fire hydrants in the city of Eau Claire, which means the fire department and city do not have time to make sure all hydrants are clear.

Knecht says another way to help out responding firefighters, is to make sure your house number is clear of snow and visible from the street.

