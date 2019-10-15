Climate change raises risk of more Ebola outbreaks, study finds

A new study suggests climate change raises the risk of more Ebola outbreaks. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:36 PM, Oct 15, 2019

(CNN) – A new study suggests climate change could bring Ebola outbreaks to areas previously unaffected by the virus.

The journal Nature Communications published the study Tuesday.

In the study, researchers found that in the next 50 years, the world will see an uptick in how rapidly the deadly virus spreads from animals to humans.

Ebola outbreaks have traditionally been isolated to West and Central Africa, but researchers point to the environmental conditions brought about by climate change, including higher temperatures.

They say higher temperatures and droughts could force more humans into contact with infected animals.

The disease could then spread to European countries and nations including China and the U.S.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus