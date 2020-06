Closing arguments are underway in the homicide trial against Preston Kraft in Rusk County.

The trial for Kraft started Monday. He is representing himself in the case.

Kraft is charged with first degree intentional homicide-repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater in the May 2018 death of Robert Pettit.

Kraft was arrested after a five-day search.

We've got a reporter in the courtroom today and will bring you updates throughout the day on air and online.