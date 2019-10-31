Closing arguments made in Erik Sackett homicide trial

Closing arguments were made in the Erik Sackett homicide trial Thursday.

Sackett is accused of killing Erin Somvilai in June of 2018.

During closing arguments, Sackett's defense attorney pointed out all of the reasonable doubts this case has and that as a result a verdict of not-guilty needs to be reached.

The prosecution argued that the defense has chosen to argue both that Somvilai killed herself or that D r. David Onsrud did, because they are trying to distract from who really killed Somvilai: Mr. Sackett.

Defense Attorney Chris Zachar says, “This one here is for the lack of any video surveillance anywhere in Vernon County or south La Crosse. This one here is for no cause of death. For the factor that no one could rule out the fact that this was innocent including drowning, suicide, or drug overdose. This one here is for Minnie the cat. This one here is for the lack of any other forensic evidence”.

District Attorney Tim Gruenke says, “I wondered early on, what's all this talk about Dr. Onsrud if she killed herself? If she somehow found a way to get down to that lake and do this all to herself, what has Dr. Onsrud got anything, at the end it became clear, he's throwing anything at you and hoping it sticks”.

After the nearly three hours of closing arguments, the jury entered deliberation.

If found guilty, Sackett will face life in prison.

