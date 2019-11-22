Clothing closet opens at UWL for students in need

UW- La Crosse recently opened Campus Thread, a closet filled with free clothes for anyone in the UWL community.

The closet is stocked via donations and residence hall clothing drives.

Faculty at the university thought the closet would fulfill a need for students.

"They have enough stress with regard to their coursework and their grades [and] working a lot of jobs, [this is] just making a convenient resource for them free," said Louise Janke, UWL's director of financial aid.

According to UWL, at least 70 percent of its students receive some form of financial aid.

The closet is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While its only been open for three weeks, the project itself has been in the works for a lot longer.

"We worked for a period of almost two years trying to get the ball rolling," Janke said. "We partnered with many offices and departments on-campus."

One of the main hurdles was finding a location for the closet.

"One of our partners reached out to the Common Ground, Pastor Ben here," Janke said. "He saw that it fit nicely with their mission here and that they had some space that we could use."

Common Ground is located just across the street from UWL's campus.

The Campus Thread says sweaters and jean jackets have been their most popular items so far and that they're pretty well stocked for the winter.

"I think its great because just anybody on-campus that's in need of anything like a jacket or gloves or mittens, they can come in here and it's totally free," said Taylor Helm, a UWL freshman.

The closet also has bedding and towels available.

Campus Thread accepts all donations. Any items they can't use are donated to other non-profits.

"We don't ask any questions, they can take as much clothing as they need," Janke said.

The financial aid director says she hopes to one day be able to turn the closet into an on-campus secondhand store, where the profits could be used for scholarships and financial grants.