CoLab brings new resources to Eau Claire entrepreneurs

The Eau Claire business community just got a boost as a new resource makes its way into the area. It’s called CoLab and its making things easier for local entrepreneurs and start-ups.

CoLab opened just a few weeks ago and is a startup and entrepreneurial co-working space in Downtown Eau Claire.

There are co-working spaces with similar concepts in cities across the world but CoLab says it is unique. "We're unique in that we're specific to helping small businesses that's kind of our audience that we're searching for although we do let remote workers come in and work as well," said Elaine Coughlin, Community Manager.

Located at 312 South Barstow Street, CoLab provides a hub for the small business community. "Eau Claire has a really great entrepreneurial spirit- throughout the entire community and our ownership team and CoLab itself knows this," said Coughlin.

CoLab has several membership levels. For $200 per month, the Dedicated Membership provides members with a dedicated desk that includes a locker with key access for personal belongings. This membership includes access to private meeting rooms and phone booths along with additional complimentary amenities. It’s a six-month commitment with 24/7 access.

The Flex Membership is a three-month commitment with access from 8AM to 8PM for $110 per month. It provides common space desks and more. The Hot Desk Membership is similar but month to month while there’s also a daily drop-in option available for $15 per day that includes daily access from 9am to 5pm.

While providing a variety of options to its members, CoLab is much more than just a physical workspace.

"If you're starting a business small or big, you can use this space you can use it for your private desk, you can use it as co working space but then you'd also have the community manager to lean on,” said Coughlin.

CoLab helps members find resources like connections, mentors, marketing or branding, and even financial. Many of CoLab's current members are remote workers but half of its membership includes those part of startup businesses.

More information can be found at www.colabec.com

