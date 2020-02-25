Cochrane- Fountain City School District staff member placed on leave after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with student

The Cochrane-Fountain City School District Superintendent Michele Butler says a district staff member has been placed on leave for allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with a high school student.

The school district is investigating the report and working with the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

This memo was sent to parents and guardians Tuesday:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Last Thursday, the Cochrane-Fountain City School District received a report that a district staff member may have shared inappropriate photos with a high school student. Per district protocol, we immediately investigated this report, working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The staff member in question has been placed on leave as the investigation continues. The individual will not be allowed on school district grounds or have contact with any students.

We are deeply troubled by this report and will do everything in our power to protect the safety of our students. We are also providing counseling services for any students who have been affected. Please know that we take this situation very seriously.

Thank you for your attention to this important communication.

Sincerely,

Michele Butler, Superintendent

Cochrane-Fountain City School District