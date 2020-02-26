Cochrane- Fountain School staff member charged with exposing genitals to child

A Cochrane- Fountain School District staff member was placed on leave Tuesday and has been charged in Buffalo County Court with exposing genitals to a child.

Buffalo County Court records shows Heather Treague, 34, has been charged with a felony charge of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child.

Treague’s signature bond was set at $5,000 and she is to have no contact with the school grounds or staff.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says they were asked to investigate a report of a staff member sending inappropriate photos to a student. Officials say the investigation showed “no sexual contact was found between heather and anyone under the age of 18”.

A memo was sent to parents and guardians on Tuesday saying they were following protocol and investigating the report and that the staff member in question had been placed on leave.

