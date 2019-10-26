Code Camp helps tech developers connect

The Chippewa Valley Code Camp, now in its 12th year, is a free event for software developers in the Chippewa Valley to come together for a day of learning.

The event featured speakers from local businesses and instructors from local colleges. Organizers say the Chippewa Valley is seeing a tech boom and the event helps connect students to potential employers.

“There are a lot of companies doing some really cool tech stuff in this area and this is great chance for people at those companies to come together, as well as students to look at who they might go to work for,” said Code Camp Organizer Brian Hogan.

Code Camp kicked off Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and wrapped up at 5 p.m. Hogan says about 70 people showed up for the event. Hogan says these learning sessions’ help people keep up with the latest tech and trends in the industry.