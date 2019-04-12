Coffee cup DNA leads to cold case arrest in Washington state

Thursday brought the news that authorities and family members of Jody Loomis waited nearly 47 years to hear.

Courtesy: NBC News, KING

Detectives in Snohomish County, Washington arrested a 77-year-old Edmonds man they believe is responsible for Loomis' 1972 murder.

Terrence Miller was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and has been charged with 1st degree premeditated murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

"Today, we're one step closer to finding justice for Jody Loomis," said Captain Robert Palmer, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office investigations commander.

On August 23, 1972, Jody Loomis was biking to a horse stable near in Mill Creek. She was last seen about 5 p.m. riding up a hill on Penny Creek Road, which is now called Mill Creek Road.

Miller is accused of taking Loomis down a dirt road into a wooded area, then raping and shooting the 20-year-old in the head.

Two people found her body about 30 minutes later in the woods. Loomis died en route to the hospital.