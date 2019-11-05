Coke’s out with 2 new holiday sodas

By  | 
Updated: Tue 4:05 PM, Nov 05, 2019

ATLANTA (CNN) - Look at you, Coca-Cola Co., aren’t you getting fancy?

It's the first time the soft-drink giant has offered a special holiday flavor of Coke in the United States. (Source: Coca-Cola, CNN)

The soft-drink giant is rolling out a couple of new flavors for the holidays - Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

It’s the first time the company has offered a special holiday flavor of Coke in the United States.

“We wanted to give consumers who love and enjoy Coke during the holidays a new and exciting way to get in the holiday spirit with a flavor that complements the season,” said Coca-Cola Brand Director Oana Vlad.

Cola-Cola’s been in flavor overdrive lately.

Earlier this year, Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar made their debuts.

In 2020, Coke Energy, Cherry Vanilla Coke and Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will launch.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
