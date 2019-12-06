Colten Treu, accused Girl Scout hit-and-run driver, expected to change plea

There has been a new development in the hit-and-run case that left three Girl Scouts and a mother dead last year.

The legal team of Colten Treu says they are open to taking a plea deal.

Treu appeared in court today for a motion hearing.

His legal team says that a plea deal is expected to be reached by the time of his next court appearance, which is scheduled on Dec. 16.

Treu originally pleaded not guilty to several counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

A jury trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 9.

