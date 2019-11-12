Coldest air retreats but light snow to make for slippery roads today

It has been feeling like January so far this week as the coldest air of the season made a visit but now it's moving out, being replaced by some snow today. The good news is much of this will hold off until mid morning or later, while continuing through the afternoon. There may be some breaks at times before this winds down and pulls away from Western Wisconsin by early evening. Temperatures will only rise into the mid 20's at best, so this will be a light, powdery snow but blowing shouldn't be much of a factor as winds aren't expected to increase much more than 10 mph. As we've already seen in the last week or so, it doesn't take much to make for some very slippery roads and this will likely be the case this go around as well. Drop the speed and allow for extra time getting around, using extra caution on the roads through this afternoon. In general it appears most places can expect 1-2" in the Chippewa Valley while south of Eau Claire there is a chance to see a bit less, but even a coating of snow can create issues.