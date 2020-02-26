Colfax Post Office closed due to structural damage, relocated to Boyceville

The United States Postal Service says that the Colfax Post Office sustained structural damage and will be moving all operations to the Boyceville Post Office.

A sign posted on the door said that PO Box services would be moved as well.

The Boyceville Post Office can be reached at 715-643-4351. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

PO Box customers are to bring a valid ID to the Boyceville Post Office to pick up their mail.