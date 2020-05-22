Colfax man enters not guilty plea by mental disease or defect for charges of father's death

A Colfax man has entered a not guilty plea by mental disease or defect for the charges of first degree intentional homicide in his father's death.

Dunn County Court records show Gary Styer entered the plea Friday and waived his rights to a speedy trial.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on July 24.

Gary Styer told law enforcement officers on January 16 he killed his father as a result of years of emotional and physical abuse dating back to when he was a child.

The autopsy report says the victim suffered multiple blunt force injuries. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force head injuries and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.