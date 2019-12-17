Colfax woman hurt after pickup & train collide in Dunn Co.

A rural Colfax woman is hurt after the pickup she was driving is hit by a train.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, it happened Tuesday, December 17 around 10:15 a.m.

A call came in to 911 for a report of a pickup hit by a train on 700th Street, south of 910th Avenue.

The initial investigation shows the pickup was going north on 700th Street when it was hit by a westbound Canadian National Train.

The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.