College students and professors transition to online learning

UWEC started online classes on Monday, and the professors say the change has been challenging.

UWEC Biology Professor Dr. Crystal Del Valle says, “for us professors on our side we've been putting in a lot of work to all of a sudden convert all of our classes online, some are more straightforward than others, and it is extremely time-consuming.”

Professors also say they are feeling a little distant from the students they typically see in every class.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just feeling disconnected from my students,” she says.

“I miss my students, I miss the interaction and all those things so that's the hard part,” says Kevin Brown, Chef Instructor at CVTC.

However, professors are coming up with solutions to problems posed by virtual learning.

Brown is working with Midwest Meals to provide students with the resources they need to succeed on their assignments.

“Midwest Meals is putting together our food baskets, where the students can pick them up one day a week and then go home and work on their lab assignments. Those lab assignments they create recipes from those ingredients and then upload pictures and video to me as proof of evidence that they've completed their work,” he says.

Dr. Del Valle is using the current pandemic to inform her lectures for her virology and immunology course.

Students are also encountering challenges.

“As a fourth semester in the automation engineering program, we had actual projects that we were building every day so not being in the lab and to work on them that's one aspect that we're missing,” says George Friberg, a student at CVTC.

Both students and professors say they are doing their best to keep classes going smoothly.

“The instructors have been doing a really good job of being flexible and trying to really meet with us as much as possible,” Friberg says.

UWEC classes will be online for the remainder of the semester and CVTC does not have an end date.

“Get your homework done, we miss you, can't wait to get back together in the lab so just keep moving forward and keep working,” says Brown.

