College students move into local senior assisted living facility

After years of positive experiences with volunteers from Winona State, Senior Living at Watkins decided to take it a step further.

This year, they welcomed six collegiate students to live in the manor.

The students were selected following an application process and for $400 dollars a month, they get a spacious room, all of their utilities paid and food provided.

And the manor is truly theirs to explore.

"There is no place that's off limits for them to be able to just sit down, relax and study," said Cheryl Krage, the director of assisted living and hospice services. "We tell our students they can invite their study groups here."

Those students are required to volunteer at least ten hours each month at the assisted living facility.

Craft sessions, music lessons and eating meals with residents are a few ways that requirement is met.

"Now, we have the students that are interested in learning from us and we are learning from them," said Nancy Neumann, a senior resident at Watkins.

At age 78, Neumann has learned a new skill from one of the students-- crocheting.

Those students have quickly come to mean a lot to the residents.

"The family piece of having connections with a younger generation," Krage said. "You'll hear our residents say 'They keep me young.'"

"They're like sunshine to us, even when the sun's not shining," Neumann said.

Despite the age gap, the seniors and students have learned just how much they say they have in common through this experience.

"I've just come to notice that a lot of the challenges that they've had throughout their lives are the same ones that we face. I mean, we're all people," said Laura Jensen, a Winona State graduate student living in the manor.

For Jensen, the ten volunteer hours fly by each month, many spent just enjoying the company of the residents.

"I love to listen to their stories and they're so willing to share," Jensen said.

All six students have bonded over the uniqueness of the situation... never forgetting where they call home.

"It's definitely one of the only times I'll be able to say, probably the only time I'll be able to say that I live in a mansion," Jensen said.

The program is already expanding and at capacity for next year with ten students planning to live in the manor.

