Color Block Project looks for artists to paint Eau Claire murals

A local nonprofit is looking for people willing to use their artistic talent to help brighten up Eau Claire.

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is looking for people to paint 50 murals around the 600 block of Barstow street. About 50 people have already applied, including artists as young as 12. The artists will be given supplies and a stipend raised by sponsorships. This year's theme is imagination. New murals will be painted each year based on a new theme. Organizers say it's a great opportunity to bring the city of Eau Claire together.

"I think this is one of those rare projects that is beneficial for everyone. Not only are we supporting keeping public art on our mainstreets for everyone, we're giving artists an opportunity to come together, to meet each other to display their work,” says Kelsey Wenberg, chairperson of the Color Block Project.

The deadline to apply for a mural space is March 1st, and selected artists will be notified at the beginning of April.

To apply, click here..

