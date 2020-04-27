Colorado man charged with retail theft in Monroe County

A Colorado man has been charged with retail theft and other charges in Monroe County.

Monroe County court records show 35-year-old Yevgeniy Bloshenko has been charged with retail theft- failure to pay for service (> $10,000), felony criminal damage to property and trespass to land.

The criminal complaint says a Monroe County Sheriff's Department sergeant met with two people who had towed a semi- truck and trailer off of an interstate without being paid. The sergeant noted Bloshenko was the driver of the semi- truck and that he was unhappy about the cost of the $20,400 towing bill.

Law enforcement also noted the damage to two vehicles and a dump trailer as well.

Officials gave Bloshekno a week to make arrangements to pay the towing bill. Law enforcement then talked to the people who towed the semi-truck on March 9 and they said they had not been contacted by Blosenko.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 5.

To read the full criminal complaint, please see related documents.