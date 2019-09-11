Colten Treu in court Wednesday for motion hearing

A motion hearing was held in Chippewa County Wednesday for 22-year-old Colten Treu.

He's charged with 11 counts related to a hit and run in Lake Hallie last November that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge granted the prosecution's request that evidence from charges he faces in Rusk County can be used in the hit and run case, but any comments made about his intoxication level will be redacted.

Wade Newall, Chippew Co. DA, says

"I think that answering that why question is appropriate. I haven't seen a case law that says answering the why question is not appropriate question for the jurors to consider. So based upon the state though the cases filed by the state - and even those filed by the defense - it's a proper use of other acts and evidence going to motive."

Treu pleaded not guilty to the Chippewa County charges in May and faces a jury trial in January.

