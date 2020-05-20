Colten Treu sentenced to 110 days in jail for Rusk County charges

Colten Treu has been sentenced to jail for his Rusk County charges.

Court records show Treu has been sentenced to 110 days in jail, which will be served at the same time as his Chippewa County sentence.

Treu's charge for possession of meth was dismissed but read in. Counts two and three are for drug possession- party to a crime. Charge four was amended to operating with restricted controlled substance- third.

Treu was sentenced after a company truck was crashed into the ditch of Highway 27 in Rusk County. The criminal complaint says Treu admitted to smoking pot before the crash.

Drugs were found in the truck by investigators.