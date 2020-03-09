Colten Treu sentencing scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Colten Treu's sentencing is scheduled to start Tuesday at 9 a.m.

In December, Treu changed his plea to no contest on four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty. Treu also pleaded guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

Treu faces a maximum of 175 years in prison.

In early Nov. 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie after allegedly "huffing" chemical vapors when he crashed into Girl Scout Troop 3055, killing three girl scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth person.

WEAU will have live coverage of the event.

Circuit Court Judge James Isaacson says all audio statements from the trial will be heard but faces of any juvenile will not be shown, as well as any adults who does not want their face shown will not be allowed on video.