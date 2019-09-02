Comfort dogs arrive in Odessa to help the mass shooting victims

Several of the LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs will be in Odessa for the next few days providing support.
By  | 
Updated: Mon 2:48 PM, Sep 02, 2019

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- Six comfort dogs from all over Texas have come together in Odessa, Texas to comfort victims, survivors and first responders affected by the tragic shooting that shocked West Texas.

Lutheran Church Charity K-9 Comfort Dogs will be at Music City Mall in Odessa for the next few days.

The dogs who are in town are: Abner (Bethany – Austin, Texas), Elijah (Our Redeemer – Wichita Falls, Texas), Gabriel (Messiah – Houston, Texas), Joy (Gloria Dei – Houston, Texas), Martha (Bethany - Austin) and Phoebe (St. Paul – Fort Worth, Texas).

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs just completed two weeks of deployment after the shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3.

“We know that comfort is needed at this time to help people heal from yet another senseless and horrific shooting,” said officials in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2019 KCBD via KOSA. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at kcbd.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus