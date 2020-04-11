Commission reaffirms ballots need election day postmarks

Wisconsin election officials are telling local clerks to stick by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than election day as they prepare to tally results from the state's spring election.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to clerks on election day or postmarked by election day to count, but confusion has been mounting as clerks say they've been receiving ballots with no postmarks or markings that may or may not be postmarks.