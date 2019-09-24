Committee no longer considering Eau Claire house for sex offender's residence

Eau Claire County is no longer considering the purchase of a house on Eau Claire’s north side for placement of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin.

The decision was announced Tuesday morning by the Supervised Release Committee during a public meeting where dozens of community members showed up to voice concern.

It’s now back to the drawing board for the committee. The committee says it has discovered the house being considered is too close to a daycare in the neighborhood.

Upon the announcement, community members clapped and cheered after hearing the house in the 3200 block of Jupiter Avenue will no longer be an option. "We already have a couple sex offenders in the neighborhood and I think one more is just awful with all the kids in the neighborhood...there's kids everywhere," said Laura Anderson, a concerned neighbor.

Bonnin has served time on several sexual assault charges, including Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The public comment meeting was jam packed with concerned community members, some not even from the neighborhood in question. "I came here from Altoona. I want this community to know that I support them," said Lisa Hedrington.

Even after the committee opened the meeting announcing they would be reconsidering the property on Jupiter Avenue, dozens of community members still spoke passionately against any sex offender being released in their community.

Several sexual assault survivors shared personal stories of the fear and anxiety they felt after hearing their neighborhood was being considered by the committee.

"Sexual assault or as I call it rape is a life sentence to the victim," said Patty Duerkop who lives in the neighborhood. The concern is for the children in the area but also those who live alone. Some say the committee will have a tough time finding any neighborhood that's accepting. While many are relieved the Jupiter home is off the committee's list, some are still bothered by what they call lack of communication on the county’s part.

"We are still concerned about the newly discovered daycare and if anything in the future will come up with this," said Robert Simet, the father of a five year-old, who lives next door to the property that was being considered.

Some neighbors suggested the county consider building a facility to house sex offenders on supervised release. The committee says it will search for a new property before Bonnin's release.