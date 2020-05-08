Community COVID-19 testing site coming to Eau Claire

Community COVID-19 testing sites are popping up all across the state of Wisconsin.

This weekend the Eau Claire and Dunn County Health Departments, along with the Wisconsin National Guard, are bringing one to Eau Claire.

"This weekend is a chance for us to get a picture of COVID-19 in our community in a way that we haven't otherwise been able to do. It's important that you think about coming to one of these test sites if you have symptoms," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

For the first time a community COVID-19 testing site is coming to Eau Claire.

On Sunday and Monday, the parking lot at 617 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire will turn into the mobile testing site.

It's being put on by the Eau Claire and Dunn County Health Departments, along with the Wisconsin National Guard.

"We are always in a support role to the county that requested our assistance so at specimen collection sites our role is to actually collect the specimen, administer the test. So there will be a little nasal swab," said Cpt. Joe Trovato, with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Anybody ages five or older and is showing symptoms of COVID-19 can come to the collection site.

There's no doctors note needed, no co-pay required, it's all free.

"Testing is important. It's one of our primary strategies as we try and contain this disease. But the other thing that everybody needs to continue to remember is that physical distance is our best way to have the disease not to spread to us, or for us to spread disease," said Giese.

Health officials say they have around 300 tests for each of the two days.

In total, the Wisconsin National Guard has collected over 10,000 tests throughout these community testing sites.

"We originally only had three specimen collection teams for the whole state, and they were kind of applied on an as needed basis. Now we have 15 of these teams that are now operational across Wisconsin," explained Trovato.

People who do get tested are encouraged to isolate themselves at their homes until their results are returned.

Those who are tested should be notified of their results by phone after 24-48 hours.

The Wisconsin National Guard already conducted a community testing site in Buffalo and Pepin Counties last week.

The Buffalo County Health Department says 217 tests were done that day, and only one came back positive.

There will also be a national guard supported site at Thorp High School on Wednesday and at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith on Thursday.