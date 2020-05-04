Community Foundation awards grants to local non-profits

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County opened its’ Response – Recovery - Rebuild Fund last month to support nonprofits and Chippewa County communities as they respond to the impact of COVID-19 public health crisis.

This fund has and will continue to support immediate, mid-term and long-term response efforts during times of crisis.

The L.E. Phillips’ CDC Outreach office, along with six other nonprofits engaging in the immediate and emerging basic needs relief

received grants totaling $18,500 during the Fund’s first round of response grants.

Those nonprofits included:

Chippewa Falls L.E. Phillips CDC Outreach Office

Barnabas Ministries

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic

Family Support Center

Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club

Feed My People

Chippewa Valley Vineyard Food Pantry

From Geri Segal, Executive Director, Family Support Center, “This funding assistance means the world to us and the people we serve. This is a very dangerous time for survivors of domestic abuse, they are literally trapped more than ever before. This funding will help us sustain vital safety planning, counseling and 24-hour crisis line assistance services which survivors desperately need.”

The Response – Recovery – Rebuild Fund

The Community Foundation opened the Response – Recovery – Rebuild Fund to respond directly to those nonprofits on

the front lines of this public health crisis. Nonprofit organizations engaging in the immediate and emerging basic needs

relief and who need financial support now can email the Foundation Office at grants@yourlegacyforever.org. The next

round of response funding is scheduled for May 15.

Suggestions to Donors during this Public Health Crisis It is a critical time for many nonprofit organizations who are responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis, as they face an increasing demand for services and supplies. In addition, the impact on our local economy and workforces has created hardships for area residents. The Foundation encourages you to continue your regular support of those organizations and businesses that you care deeply about throughout this time of need.

Community members who want to help can also direct donations to the Response – Recovery – Rebuild Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, with the assurance that their donations will go to assist nonprofit organizations engaging in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Individuals are encouraged to visit www.yourlegacyforever.org/donate

to make their charitable donations.

Along with the Foundation’s commitment to the Fund, generous donations from the Chippewa Falls Lions Club and over forty individuals have been graciously received. Grant funding has also been received from the Otto Bremer Trust, RCU, Festival Foods and Donor Advised Fundholders with the Foundation. Donors with questions or those who need further assistance, should contact Jill Herriges, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County at jill@yourlegacyforever.org or 715-723-8125 for further discussion.

Your Foundation

Jill Herriges shared, “The Community Foundation cares deeply about our communities and encourages everyone to continue to take all the appropriate precautions to protect their health and well-being.” she explained, “although COVID-19 has changed how we at the Foundation accomplish business on a daily basis, it has not cancelled giving. We

recognize that there are many opportunities to give and appreciative all the support efforts throughout the entire area.

“I cannot thank the Community Foundation enough for their donation.

Providing shelter means more than just giving a roof over someone's head, it means a bed, a hot shower, a television to watch, and a sense of normalcy during this very scary time. Many times, when we provide shelter it opens a door to recovery and healing, leading to life changes. Per month the Outreach Office sees an average of 40 unique individuals, takes 200-300 calls, and has about 100 walk-ins from individuals in Chippewa County.” Shared, Jennifer Barrett, Homeless Services Director, L.E. Phillips CDC Outreach Office, Chippewa Falls

Remember no gift is ever too small, what you give expresses your heartfelt love for another person.”