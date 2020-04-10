Community Foundation of Chippewa County announces Response–Recovery–Rebuild Fund

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County is partnering with local fundraisers to support nonprofits and Chippewa County communities as they respond to the impact of COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Foundation will work with those partners to identify local needs

and gaps in funding, then assemble and apply funds where they are most critically needed to relieve distress.

Community members who want to help can also direct donations to the Response – Recovery – Rebuild Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, with the assurance that their donations will go to assist nonprofit organizations engaging in COVID-19 relief efforts.

To help, visit click here. to make their charitable donations.

