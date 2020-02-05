Community Table announces new executive director

The Community Table has announced TJ Atkins as their new executive director.

The Community Table says TJ is originally from Miami, Florida but has been living in the Chippewa Valley for 20+ years and has worked with a number of partners in the area. They also say TJ has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and her master’s degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling.

“I am honored and delighted to lead The Community Table into a new chapter of the organization. I believe in the mission of TCT and know how vital it is to the Eau Claire community. I thoroughly enjoy being a part of our growing community and look forward to the new opportunities and partnerships to come.” said TJ Atkins.

The former executive director, Michelle Koehn, stepped down at the end of November.

