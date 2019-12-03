Community Table celebrates Giving Tuesday

Now that a big holiday shopping weekend has come to a close, it's time to spread some good in the community. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday and it started as a movement back in 2012 and has been making a positive impact ever since.

The day is encouraging people to do good deeds in their communities and the Chippewa Valley is no exception. Sugar, spice and coffee are at the forefront of the Giving Tuesday celebration at the Community Table.

On Tuesday night from 5-7:30 p.m. the Community Table will be collecting sugar, spice and coffee to help last them through the whole year. While they get donations throughout the year, these little items often get forgotten but are important for their daily operations. During the event, there will also be food and fun to get people in the giving spirit.

For more information click here.

