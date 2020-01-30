Community Winter Gear Share started in Eau Claire and Altoona

Wintermission has launched a “Community Winter Gear Share” program that allows the community to check out winter gear from area libraries and parks.

Snowshoes with poles, ice fishing kits, sleds, hocking equipment and more can be checked out at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire, the Altoona Public Library and at Pinehurst Park.

Wintermission says they are working to reduce social isolation and increase physical activity by building on Eau Claire’s unique winter climate and culture.

