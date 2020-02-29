Community bands together to help retired Bloomer fire chief

Brian Bleskacek was diagnosed with stage four inoperable urothelial cancer in November. On Saturday members of Bloomer came to the Pines Ballroom to honor Brian and all he has done for the community, as well as raise money for medical expenses.

"It's pretty amazing to see all the community outpouring involvement whether it's donations or the people here who are spending money and having a good time,” says Brady Bleskacek. "He made a pretty big impact on the community as you can see."

Michelle Kostner, the organizer, says, “We're here today to celebrate him because he's been such an influence to the community.”

Brian worked at the local filter factory for 40 years. He joined the fire department and served as fire chief for 21 years. He also managed the Bloomer Ice Skating Rink. Other organizations have helped to honor Brian.

“We've had the FFA at the high school did a kiss-a-pig contest, the National Honor Society did a bean bag, we have a sign above the door over there that the whole elementary school signed. He always did field trips for the preschool and the other schools, so they could come and visit the fire station. So he's a very humble man, but he's very generous,” says Kostner.

The benefit had a live auction, numerous raffles, as well as a side by side, fourwheeler, and a snowmobile being raffled off.

