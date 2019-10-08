Community breakfast connects businesses with Chippewa Valley Technical College

Local businesses got a unique chance to connect with faculty at Chippewa Valley Technical College this morning.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up with CVTC to host an annual community breakfast.

Businesses ranging in size from lone entrepreneurs to large corporations toured the renovated business education center.

In a historically tight job market, employers are taking the opportunity to gain an upper hand with new graduates.

President & CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, David Minor says, “that connection is critical. When we look at the workforce issues that we have, for a businessperson to come into the building at see that first-hand, they now have a really good understanding. How can i utilize that?,”

CVTC also showcased their new accommodations for students, like renovated early childhood and information technology labs

