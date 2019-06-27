Community discusses State Street Project at open house

The City of Eau Claire’s Engineering Department held an open house on June 27 to get input from the community on the 2019 State Street Project.

Construction has already begun on portions of State Street and the road is closed from Bartlett Court to the North Side of Hamilton Avenue but the city is still finalizing the design for the northern portion of the project.

Deputy City Engineer, Leah Ness, says the city is specifically looking for thoughts on how to handle left turns at the intersection of Roosevelt Ave and State Street.

The city currently has two designs and is deciding between restricting left turns by placing an island on Roosevelt or by using a sign to restrict left turns only during busier times of the day.

"I favor restrictions during certain times just because there are times when there is no traffic and no pedestrians," says Dan Motzing who lives in Eau Claire.

Motzing was part of a coalition against the original roundabout plan for the intersection of Roosevelt and State Street. He says he is happy with the new designs.

Ness says Thursday's open house was helpful to get feedback on the designs from both community members and students.

“We definitely want to make sure we are looking at safety first. That is always going to be our main concern," says Lauren Becker, an incoming junior at UW Eau Claire.

The project includes roundabouts at the intersections of Hamilton Ave, Lexington Blvd and MacArthur Ave on State Street.

“Roundabouts are a safer form of intersections,” Ness says. “They reduce collision points and can handle more traffic because of the continuous flow."

Ness says the intersections will eventually be closed one at a time but the city has adapted well to using the detours in the meantime.

"Traffic is kind of flowing out and finding alternative routes and we are still getting calls and trying to address them," Ness says.

While the construction can be frustrating for everyone, it also offers challenges to emergency services like Eau Claire Fire Department Station #5 which sits at the edge of the construction site on Patton St.

However, Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang says the station is prepared to handle the construction.

"Our firefighters know the streets of Eau Claire very well and study them on a regular basis and we find alternate routes and we respond accordingly," Bertrang says.

Ness says when the project is complete, people can look forward to buffered bike lanes, wider sidewalks and safer crosswalks.

"I think the citizens understand that we’re trying to find a common ground and not everyone will get exactly what they wanted but we are going to make it as safe as possible,” Ness says.

If all goes as planned, Ness says the project should be complete by winter.

The final design will be voted on at a public hearing at 7 p.m. on July 8 in front of City Council. People can still share ideas with the Engineering Department or City Council until then.

