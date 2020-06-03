Community donates to help Hope Gospel Mission build garage

Hope Gospel Mission is building a new storage shed behind their Renewal Center for Men, and it's been made possible by donations from the community.

“This will be a palace to store our mowers, snowblowers and mission vehicles for our residents,” says Craig Pedersen, Operations Director for Hope Gospel Mission.

Hope Gospel Mission says its funding has gone down because of the pandemic.

“We were delayed during the covid crisis, our stores were shut down and only our basic essential services of sheltering and housing, feeding and educating our men, women, and children, were able to continue and so this project was put on pause,” he says.

But the community has stepped up to help finish the project.

“Marawood Construction services donated some of the materials and all of the labor so that this project was able to go, Haas Redi Mix also donated the fill and concrete so we're very appreciative towards them for the donation,” says Brooke Petska, Director of Business Development for Marawood Construction Services.

The storage garage will also be used to entertain and train Hope Gospel Missions' residents.

“We're going to put a basketball hoop on the front of this, and it's where they keep the lawn care equipment, our men actually learn a maintenance training track while they're with us and so they're taking care of their home, we're teaching them how to do lawn care and snow removal and those types of things,” says Pedersen.

The storage garage is set to be finished in the next couple of weeks.

