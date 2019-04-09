Community gears up for Spring snow storm

It's been a slow start to spring so many were pleased to finally hit 70 degrees on Monday but in true Wisconsin fashion, a midweek storm is expected to bring rain and heavy wet snow.

We're expected to get several inches of snow and community members say they're not too happy about. "I literally had like an existential crisis yesterday where I was questioning whether or not I should live in this side of the world," said Caleb Lombard of Elk Mound. The ups and downs of recent weather conditions have been nothing short of frustrating for many.

It was just a couple months ago that record breaking winter weather swept across the region. More than 50 inches of snowfall back in February broke records in Eau Claire and surrounding areas, leaving us with dangerous travel conditions, cancelled classes, and inches of snow to shovel. Since then, we've seen warmer temperatures, warm enough to prompt some to pull out the shorts.

We spotted UW-Eau Claire student Matt Peterson walking down Water Street Tuesday afternoon sporting a pair of khaki shorts. "I was ready, we went camping last weekend and we even wore shorts then, we went hiking and everything so putting these away for a couple days might be hard...it'll hurt," he said.

Unfortunately shorts weather is not here to stay just yet, Winter-like weather is returning on Wednesday as a midweek storm moves in. I’m a little bit peeved but that's Wisconsin for yah," said Peterson.

Community members say they're preparing for the cool down and return of snow. "Just preparing myself mentally to be okay with it, I shoveled my roof four times this year....it was awful," said Lombard.

"I’m pretty slow when it comes to getting in with the season so I’ve still got all my jackets in my closet and everything so I think I'll be ready, mentally maybe not," said Peterson.

We are just a couple inches away from setting the record for all time snowiest season in Eau Claire. "I’m kind of excited to break the record maybe but I’m kind of upset that now we have to deal with shoveling again and we'll have to go back to snow pants, jackets, and coats for my kids at school so not excited about that," said Caleb’s wife, Kayla Lombard. Her husband doesn’t share the same feelings about breaking a snow record. “No it’s awful. I don't want to do that. I want to be where it's warm and sunny," he said.

Despite the frustration for some, community members say a snow storm in April is no surprise when you're from Wisconsin

The city of Eau Claire says it's already prepared for the storm aftermath, with crews and equipment ready to go.