Community input session for next ECASD Superintendent

The first of three community forums took place Thursday night for people to give input on what they want from the next Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent.

This is to replace Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, who will step down at the end of June.

Tim Nordin with the Eau Claire Area School Board says the purpose of these forums is for board members to get a feel for what people want in the district's next superintendent.

"We're looking for that someone who's going to move us forward into the future and continue the good work that we've had for our students and really take us to the next level. So, it's something that we're taking very seriously and we want the public and feedback from from everybody involved to help us make this the best choice we can for the future," said Tim Nordin.

If you missed this session, two more community forums are scheduled: October 30 at DeLong Middle School and November 2 at Northstar Middle School.