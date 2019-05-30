Community member hoping to bring Sunday bus service to Eau Claire

A community discussion is underway to explore the possibility of extending bus service in the City of Eau Claire. A community member and bus rider is heading up a proposal to bring to the city council later this month.

Community member hopes to add Sunday bus service in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Transit has its routes running throughout the city Monday through Friday and limited hours are available on Saturday. But there is no service on Sundays, and one community member and frequent bus rider is hoping to change that.

"I don't drive, I'm disabled,” said Larry Larson who is hoping to add Sunday bus service. Larson depends on the bus for everything. "Going to get groceries, going to have fun and working,” he added.

But when you look at the scheduled Eau Claire Transit routes, there's a column missing for service on Sundays. "Just proposing that we add Sunday bus services to the budget to our transportation budget,” Larson said.

He started his work last fall meeting with council members, other bus riders and area businesses. "Our community is ready for it, it's booming and so many entities and individuals in town will tremendously be benefited from this service,” Larson added.

By the end of June, Larson is planning to go to the city council with his proposal. Eau Claire Transit says it's explored this idea before, but not to this length. "It certainly is the first time that someone in the community has taken an active role in trying to promote getting it done,” said Tom Wagener, the transit manager.

But Wagener says it all comes down to money, and if it would be efficient to add Sunday bus routes. "We would certainly love to expand, I'm all about providing transportation options in the city of Eau Claire but we have to make sure that we do something that is used,” Wagener said.

Wagener says it's something the transit development plan can take into consideration, if there is enough demand. "It would be great; it would be one more day that if I don't get things done on Monday through Saturday that I could do on Sunday,” Larson added.

If you want to weigh in, Larry says he has surveys on the buses, at the library and the senior center to fill out if Sunday bus service would be beneficial to you.

