Community members celebrate Eau Claire City Hall renovations

Thursday afternoon, the century-old facility that is Eau Claire City Hall was showcased for the general public after recent renovations.

An open house was held to let people come and see the work that went into renovating the building on South Farwell Street.

Along with food trucks and games outside, city hall was open for community members to see some of the treasures the year-long restoration revealed.

"For those that are going on the guided tour on our inspections and planning area or even when they come to visit us when we moved back downtown, I think this is the most beautiful space that we have. With a new stairwell in the restored stairwell and the skylights that went in, I think it's beautiful, and that's really what these buildings are here for," said City of Eau Claire Engineer Rebecca Draeger.

Plans are for city officials to be back working in the restored city hall on September 3.