Community members donate flowers for residents at senior facility

The isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can be tough on residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For this reason, an Augusta business owner has found a way to put a smile on those residents faces this spring.

Debbie Kitchen, owner of Creative Touch Floral in Augusta started a promotion called “Adopt a Resident” in connection with Augusta Health & Rehab and Silverleaf Assisted Living. Community members could donate a floral arrangement that would be delivered to the residents along with a personalized note and an upbeat message.

Within days of announcing the promotion, the community had donated enough flowers for each of the 47 residents at the facility.

“We have always had generous community support here and this is just another example of how our community pulls together for our home,” says Beverly Krause of Augusta Health & Rehab.

Kitchen came up with the idea after brainstorming with other local business owners for ways to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. She modeled the “Adopt the Resident” program after a Minnesota business that had done something similar.

“I was just so happy to see how fast we sold out of the flowers,” Kitchen says. “It’s been great to see how well the program has been received by the community.”

Krause says while the isolation has been difficult for the residents, they are remaining in good spirits thanks to Facetime calls with family members and support from the community through programs like “Adopt a Resident”.