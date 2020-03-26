Community members encouraged to leave butterflies on their windows

As Wisconsinites continue to adjust to life under the 'Safer At Home' order, you are still encouraged to go outside and get exercise, or even just go for a walk around the neighborhood.

Up and down neighborhoods in Eau Claire, and the Chippewa Valley, there's some new artwork greeting people as they walk or drive by.

"I was online looking for some scavenger hunt type things for my stepson to do and I happened across an article about something similar that was happening in Canada and I just thought that's amazing we need to do that here," said Renee Sommer of Eau Claire.

Sommer started the "Eau Claire Window Scavenger Hunt" Facebook group.

The idea is simple, print out a butterfly and decorate it however you want and put it on your windows that face the street.

"I think in times like this we feel helpless, and this is incredibly isolating. Most people aren't used to living this way and having this small thing, this little tiny act of kindness that we can do is so important," said Sommer.

Since the group was created last Friday, more than 500 people have joined.

A simple idea has started to bring the community together, and puts a smile on Sommer's face every time she sees a butterfly in a window.

"To be able to see it, it's just sort of like a hug from the community to be able to see these kind of things around and to know that other people are participating and are wanting to put that little piece of joy out there for the rest of the world," explained Sommer.

Spreading a little cheer, one wing at a time.

Anybody is welcome to join the Facebook group.

Just search 'Eau Claire Window Scavenger Hunt' on Facebook and request to join.

In that group, people post pictures of their windows and also say what block they live on to give people butterflies to look for.