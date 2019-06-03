Community members gather to discuss Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls

Community support was sought Monday to keep Agnes' Table open, so it can keep providing meal services.

People gather to hear options regarding Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls

Last month, the Legacy Community Center in Chippewa Falls announced it closed its doors to the public. This was done, officials say, to reduce overhead.

Agnes' Table started in 2004 and has provided over 140-thousand meals to people in the Chippewa Falls area.

Monday’s meeting was to show what's needed to keep the program afloat, and officials are optimistic that a solution will be found.

"I don't believe that there such a thing as not finding a solution”, says Paul Oppendahl, VP on the Legacy Community Center Board. “We will make sure that it happens and I know there are plenty of folks who have a passion for helping out their neighbor, and we're convinced that we will make sure that we are successful."

Oppedahl says the hope for Agnes' Table is to continue operating through the end of this month and go into July.

