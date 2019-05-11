Community members go "Over the Edge" for local dyslexia center

Brave community members went to new heights in support of local nonprofit.

The "Read, Write, and Rappel Over the Edge for Dyslexia" fundraiser took place Saturday at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

Participants were tasked with raising $1,000 for the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin.

The center in Eau Claire is serving 45 children who struggle with reading, writing, and spelling.

21 people had the courage to rappel down from approximately 100 feet off the ground.

Center director Tammy Tillotson was the first rappeller of the day.

She says she wanted a fundraiser people would talk about for a long time.

"How better to get people talking about dyslexia and overcoming their fears and their challenges and that is a direct correlation with everything that our kids face with dyslexia," said Dr. Tammy Tillotson.

The Over the Edge event raised approximately $25,000 for the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI.

As many as 20 percent of the population is impacted by dyslexia.

There's new dyslexia center in Superior, and the hope is to open another campus in Wausau.

WEAU's Danielle Wagner was one of the rappelling participants.

You can see her experience from start to finish Sunday night on WEAU 13 News at 10.

To donate, click here.