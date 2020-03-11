Community members honored at Heroes Breakfast

There are many people in our community that some consider heroes.

"We furnish veteran's homes for free, needy veterans when they get placed,” said Peter Hestekin of Sofas for Service. “We have also served veterans that have had house fires and have lost everything in the house fire."

"Peter is our Military Hero Award recipient, he was nominated for his program Sofas for Service and it is just an amazing program,” said Kyle Kriegl, the Executive Director of the Northwestern Wisconsin American Red Cross.

Acts of courage and selflessness by local community members were honored Wednesday morning at Florian Gardens in Eau Claire during the annual Heroes Breakfast hosted by the American Red Cross.

"We're real excited today to honor these folks that have made a difference in our community, it is just a great way to give back and show our appreciation for the great acts of heroism they do in our community,” Kriegl said.

The Osseo Rural Fire Department also received the Community Heroes Award for their work along the Osseo stretch of Interstate 94.

In December of last year, the fire department and surrounding agencies responded to a crash near mile marker 81 that involved 30-40 vehicles, and during cleanup, the fire department opened their station to those involved in the crash with help from the American Red Cross.

"Working in 20 below zero weather and 18 inches of snow on the interstate is not exactly the safest thing in the world; the guys do a great job,” said Osseo Rural Fire Department Chief Nels Gunderson.

5 other heroes received awards as well and Kriegl says their selflessness is what makes them true heroes.

"Usually they turn us down and say, I didn't do anything,” Kriegl said. “That's the sign of a true hero, they don't look for acknowledgment."

“It is more of an award for the Osseo community than just the fire department, because we couldn't do what we do without the support of the community,” Gunderson said.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for this, but It is obviously not just me, it takes a small army of several volunteers,” Hestekin said.

Kriegl also says the event is one of their biggest fundraisers, with an estimated $50-60 thousand dollars being raised each year.

The full list of award recipients are as follows:

Josh Stendahl (Trempealeau County) - award: Adult Good Samaritan

Max Marsolek (Trempealeau County) - award: Youth Good Samaritan

Osseo Fire Department (Trempealeau County) - award: Community Heroes

Abby Droessler (Sawyer County) - award: From the Heart Hero

Barron County First Responders (Barron County) - award: Healthcare Heroes

Peter Hestekin (Eau Claire County) - award: Military Hero

