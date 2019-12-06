Community members rally for action on climate change at Eau Claire City Hall

Community members and UW-Eau Claire students were outside City Hall Friday morning to bring attention to climate change.

"It's bringing awareness to the climate issues that are happening," says Lance Miller of Eau Claire. "Regardless of your age or gender or sex you can come to protest and we all care. It affects us all."

The protestors hope to get the attention on Representative Ron Kind and Senator Tammy Baldwin to support climate change legislation.

The same group held a Climate March in September that drew hundreds of supporters.

Organizers say they hope to continue having events like this to raise awareness in the community and make change.